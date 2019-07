KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will remain as the parliamentary opposition leader despite the return of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was made after a meeting with party number two Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Umno headquarters earlier today.

“I have decided that the previous decision to have Ismail as the opposition leader in parliament, when I was on garden leave, will remain.

“This means that there will be a separation of powers between me, Mohamad, Ismail and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as the party president, deputy president, opposition leader and opposition chief whip respectively,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here, today.