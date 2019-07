KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will remain as Parliamentary Opposition Leader despite the return of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Umno president.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was made at a meeting with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Umno headquarters early today.

He said this would ensure the separation of power among him, Mohamad, Ismail and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as party president, deputy president, opposition leader and chief whip respectively.

Ahmad Zahid told a press conference at Parliament today that the time has come to ensure that Umno is accepted by the people so it continues to remain relevant even as its leaders are being prosecuted in court.

The former deputy prime minister also stressed that his legal problems were his to deal with personally and they did not involve Umno and that he would toe the party line regardless.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 87 charges for corruption.