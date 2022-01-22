Ismail Sabri visits Dr Mahathir at IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today visited former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has been readmitted to the National Heart Institute (lJN) here.

Ismail Sabri who arrived at 5.35 pm waved to press personnel camped at the IJN compound while awaiting news on the health of the elder statesman.

The Prime Minister spent about an hour at IJN.

Press personnel had gathered outside IJN since noon on hearing of Dr Mahathir re-admission there and it is understood IJN will be issuing a statement on Dr Mahathir's condition.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, in a post on his Twitter account after visiting Dr Mahathir at IJN , said he also met with Dr Mahathir's wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali there.

“I also met Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali at IJN and hope Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's family continue to remain strong,” he said.

In a Facebook post later, Ismail Sabri urged all Malaysians to pray for Dr Mahathir's recovery.

“I ask all Malaysians to pray to Allah that Tun Dr Mahathir recovers soon and returns to good health,” he said.

Prior to this, the 96-year-old Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7 and discharged on Jan 13 after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8 by a team of doctors from IJN and the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.-Bernama