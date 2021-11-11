Ismail sabri visits PT Pindad military equipment production facility in Bandung

BANDUNG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) visited military equipment production facility PT Pindad, which has been involved in the defence industry since 1983, here.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, and charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Also present on behalf of Indonesia were Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto, Chief Executive Officer of PT Pindad Abraham Mose, as well as Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim who is also the accompanying minister.

The visit is the last event in the itinerary of Ismail Sabri's three-day official visit to Indonesia.

PT Pindad, a state-owned company, produces military and commercial products including pistols, rifles, ammunition, special vehicles, pyrotechnic products, explosives, mechanical products, electrical optics, and optoelectronics. The company is a major supplier of armaments and ammunition for the Indonesian National Armed Forces and other uniformed bodies to support Indonesia’s defence and security capabilities.

PT Pindad also carries out development, engineering and fabrication activities, as well as maintenance, among others.

The facility here covers an area of ​​66 hectares, with the largest facility in Malang, in East Java, covering an area of ​​166 hectares.-Bernama