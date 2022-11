PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has arrived at St Regis hotel in Kuala Lumpur for a special meeting believed to be with other Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional leaders.

Ismail Sabri was seen with his security personnel at the hotel lobby, The Star Online reports.

When asked what meeting will be held here, he reportedly said, “I do not know yet.”

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau were also spotted at the hotel.