Isolation ward to be built for Malacca Hospital

JASIN: A special isolation ward for patients with infectious diseases, expected to cost RM1.3m million, will be built at the Malacca Hospital next year.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the project would be carried out on joint-venture between Malacca Hospital and the Malaysian Medical Relief Society (MERCY Malaysia), with the latter contributing RM1 million for the purpose.

“We are still waiting for the additional RM300,000 needed to build the ward, which is capable of accommodating 40 to 50 beds,” he told reporters at the 0ffice of the Merlimau State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) in Lipat Kajang here today.

In another development, Dr Muhamad Akmal said implementation of the centralised parking at Taman 1 Legenda for staff and visitors at Malacca Hospital had been postponed to Nov 1

He said the parking area could accommodate 200 vehicles and the fee is RM1 per hour.

“The centralised parking is introduced to reduce traffic congestion at Malacca Hospital,” he said, adding that a feeder bus service would be available to provide transportation between the parking area and the hospital.-Bernama