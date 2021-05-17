Israel a terrorist and rogue state

AS is wont, the world is deaf and dumb and turns a blind eye to Israeli’s atrocities against the Palestinian people. The recent and ongoing carnage perpetrated by the Israelies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan on worshippers praying at the Al Aqsa mosque is nothing more than a ruse to constantly harass the Palestinians and provoke conflict as an excuse to kill and maim these imprisoned people who have been forcibly evicted and their lands, confiscated in favour of illegal Jewish settlers as in the current case of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

And the world media, which is controlled by Jews, has spun it off as a self-defence retaliatory measure.

Israel’s atrocities are legion in the annals of Middle Eastern conflict and its aggression is overtly evident in the occupation of Palestinian lands and subjecting the people to a state of slavery and apartheid by confining them within a walled prison and denying them basic human necessities.

That Israel gets away with impunity over such atrocities is because it has the tactic support of the US, Britain and some members of the European Union, who not only defend these atrocities but justify them at World Forums such as the United Nations, trumpeting Israel as an aggrieved party instead of as the aggressor.

The US especially, is a staunch ally of Israel. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kemala Harris have given their undivided support to Israel’s so called defensive aggression.

In fact, Harris was more explicit in declaring that the rouge Jewish state must be protected at all costs and be given military and other materiel and financial aids to sustain their so-called defensive aggression without any consideration of the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The US, Britain and its other allies expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli atrocities and carnage, and their efforts to de-escalate tension is nothing more than theatrics. They have no intention of censuring Israel.

What is worse is that Arab nations, some of whom have diplomatic relations with Israel, like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordon, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan can only indulge in meaningless and useless rhetoric.

At the same time, these nations and several others are subservient to the US hegemonic agenda through financial and military aids, and will not take unilateral action against Israel.

There is therefore a dire need for a sincere and concerted effort by Muslim nations to not only stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters but to use their wealth, political and diplomatic influence to end this carnage and scourge once and for all and to emplace the Palestinians as a free people in their rightful homeland.