Israeli PM enters quarantine after daughter tests positive for Covid-19

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett(pix) entered quarantine on Sunday after his daughter tested positive for Covid-19, reported Xinhua, quoting a spokesman for the prime minister's office in a statement.

Bennett's wife and other children tested negative, the statement added.

Israel's Ynet news reported that Bennett left a special cabinet meeting held in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in order to enter quarantine after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also entered quarantine on Sunday after her daughter tested positive.

Bennett had entered quarantine on Dec 14 after a person on his flight back from a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19.

Israel has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases after the spread of the Omicron variant.-Bernama