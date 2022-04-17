Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque compound amid tensions

JERUSALEM: Israeli police stormed the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Sunday, with at least 10 people injured during the ensuing clashes, reported Xinhua news agency.

Early on Sunday, Israeli police forces dispersed Palestinians from the large plaza outside the mosque, while dozens remained inside and chanted “God is great,“ according to a statement issued by the police.

Shortly later, Palestinians reported clashes outside the mosque, in which at least ten people were injured by Israeli security forces, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as Israeli police restricted the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the flashpoint site.

According to Haaretz newspaper, 728 settlers stormed the compound under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

The settler incursion came as Israeli police restricted the entry of worshippers for the dawn prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Eyewitnesses said police closed the gates of Jerusalem's Old City with barriers and prevented Palestinians from outside the city from accessing the mosque.

Witnesses said the restrictions were later eased as police withheld the IDs of some worshippers. There was no comment from the Israeli police on the report.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories in recent days after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday amid clashes with worshippers, in which hundreds were injured.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,“ claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.-Bernama