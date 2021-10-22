Issue of four former reps not discussed at PH Presidential Council meeting

MELAKA: The issue of four former assemblymen as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in the Melaka state election was not raised during the PH Presidential Council meeting yesterday.

PH in a statement said the meeting also decided that Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee would not be made PH candidate in the state election.

“The interests of the people are more important than any individual. As they are not members of any component party of Pakatan Harapan, the question of their candidacy in the state election did not arise in today's meeting,” the statement read.

The Presidential Council agreed to appoint Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari(pix) to lead the PH election machinery to face the Melaka state election, it said.

The statement also said that the meeting decided to send representatives to meet and discuss with the Election Commission (EC) on the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the state election.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that Nov 20 had been set as polling day while nomination day is Nov 8 and early polling is Nov 16.

The Melaka state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

They were Norhizam (Independent-Pengkalan Batu), Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).-Bernama