SHAH ALAM: The issue on the degazettement of the Kuala Langat Utara Forest Reserve (HSKLU) will be tabled by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for discussion towards finding a solution on the matter, at the state executive council (exco) meeting this Wednesday (Sept 8).

Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH), in a statement today, said the decision to bring the matter to the state exco was made following a meeting with the chairmen of all PH component parties in Selangor earlier today.

All of them gave their views on the issue and agreed for the matter to be brought up to the state executive council for decision, it said.

The statement also states Selangor PH stand on the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link).

“Selangor PH Selangor noted that the PJD Link has not been approved by the state government. The meeting also agreed to reject any attempt to revive the Kinrara-Damansara Expressway (KIDEX) project or other similar projects,“ it said.

The statement was jointly issued by Amirudin as Selangor Keadilan chairman and Selangor PH chairmaN, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim.