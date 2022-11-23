Issue over 999-year land ownership not a condition in formation of unity govt: Perak MB

IPOH: The issue of granting 999-year land ownership to new villages in the state was never raised as a condition in the formation of a unity government in Perak, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

“No. There were no such demands,“ he told a press conference after a meeting with the new state executive councillors at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

He was commenting on the viral WhatsApp message claiming that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had agreed to conditions set by Barisan Nasional (BN) that the party be given the Menteri Besar and three state exco positions and PH dropped the land ownership claim.

Saarani said the state government adheres to the Federal Constitution, the Laws of the State Government and the National Land Code 1965 in the matter.

When asked on the statement made by Perak PH chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa that there was an agreement between BN and PH to form the state government, Saarani said it was related to the distribution of roles

PH and BN had agreed to cooperate to form the state government after each party obtained 24 and nine seats respectively in the 15th general election (GE15) last Saturday while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 26 seats.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the rapport between BN and PH facilitated the formation of the Perak state government unlike what is happening at the federal government level.

“Once finalised, we will be able to focus on developing the state and this cannot be delayed. We immediately held our first exco meeting. We need to move on and keep going,” he said.-Bernama