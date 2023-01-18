Issues related to raw water supply must be given attention: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to the security of raw water supply in the country must be given attention following global climate change, says Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said it was to ensure that the country had sufficient water supply to deal with the phenomenon.

“As a small country, we will also be affected by global climate change. Now we are experiencing El Nino and La Nina, so the most important thing to pay attention to is the matter of water supply,” he said.

He said this after the launching ceremony of Yayasan Amal Maaedicare and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) free clinic which was officiated by the MRCS national chairman Tunku Temenggong Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah here, today.

Nik Nazmi said that among the measures taken by the government to address the issue included ensuring that the country’s forest reserves and mangrove forests continue to be preserved, adding that the government also established cooperation with other countries to help it achieve the goal of tackling global warming.

He also advised the people to play their role in preserving the environment by saving water.

Meanwhile, the clinic was launched to provide free health services to people in need, including treatment services for acute and chronic diseases, minor surgery, vaccines, blood and urine tests, advice on nutrition and electrocardiogram (ECG) tests. -Bernama