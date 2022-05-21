ISTAF to introduce mixed regu of one man, two women

HANOI: The International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) is introducing a mixed regu event comprising one male and two female players, with two reserves who can be male or female according to team strategy.

ISTAF secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the mixed regu event would make its debut at the 35th Thai King's Cup world championship in Bangkok from July 23 to 31.

He said the man and two women in the mixed regu are free to play in any position, whether tekong, striker or feeder.

“There are no rules restricting any particular players to execute strikes, blocks and services in this mixed event. Only that substitutions are limited to players of the same sex,“ he said when met at the Hoang Mai Gymnasium in conjunction with the 31st SEA Games.

Abdul Halim said, however, there are slight changes to the rules governing equipment used in the new event.

“The sepak takraw ball for this event must be that used in women’s category weighing 160 grammes but the height of the net is similar to that for men’s, 1.55 metres at the post and 1.52 metres in the middle,” he added.

He said ISTAF had also decided to introduce a mixed event of four players on court - two men and two women - in the Thai King's Cup - with two reserves comprising a male and a female.

Abdul Halim, who is Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) president, said each country is only allowed to participate in either the mixed regu or mixed event of four at the Thai King's Cup.

Meanwhile, he said the mixed team regu event would make its debut at the 6th Asian Indoor and Combat Sports championship in Bangkok and Chonburi from Nov 17 to 26 next year.-Bernama