ISTAF World Cup: Malaysia lose to arch-rival Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad continued to miss the elusive gold medal in the men’s regu event after losing 0-2 to the defending champions, Thailand in the final of the 2022 International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) World Cup, today.

In the clash that took place at the Daejon Hanbat Sports Complex, South Korea, the national squad lined up of Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, Mohammad Azlan Alias ​​and Amirul Zazwan Amir, got off on the wrong foot when they lost 18-21 in the first set.

In the second set, the national squad could only stare at the title slipping away from their hands when they went down 19-21 to the White Elephant regu comprising Kritsanapong Nontakote, Thawisak Thongsai and Yodsawat Uthaijaronsri.

The first ISTAF World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2011 saw the Thai team of Siriwat Sakha, Pornchai Kaokaew and Pattarapong Yupadee beating Noor Azman Hamid, Norshahruddin Mad Ghani and Farhan Adam, 15-4, 15-6, 15-11.

The White Elephant continued to extend their dominance when their combination of Kritsanapong Nontakote, Jirasak Pakbuangoen and Rachan defended the world title in Hyderabad, India in 2017 after overcoming Mohammad Syahir, Mohd Norhafizi Abdul Razak and Farhan Adam 21-19, 23-21

The ISTAF World Cup could not be held in 2014 and from 2018 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.-Bernama