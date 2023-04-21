Istana Johor open house on second day of Aidilfitri

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah will hold an open house at Istana Besar Johor here, on Sunday (April 23).

Based on an announcement on the Johor Sultan’s official Facebook page today, the event on the second day of Aidilfitri, is from 9 am-1 pm.

“Sultan of Johor and the Permaisuri of Johor, as well as the royal family, are pleased to invite the people to attend the open house on the second day of Aidilfitri,” read the announcement.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a post on his official Facebook, also invited all the public to attend the Aidilfitri 2023/1444H open house which will be held at his official residence in Saujana, here, tomorrow.

He said all are invited to attend from 9 am to 1 pm.

Yesterday, the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow (April 22). -Bernama