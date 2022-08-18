It’s like I am left without defence counsel: Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said his current situation is equivalent to being without a defence counsel despite the apex court earlier today not allowing his lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik to discharge himself, Malaysiakini reports.

The Pekan MP reportedly said that it was as though he does not have a lawyer because Hisyam was not allowed to adjourn the main SRC appeal hearing to mount a proper defence of the appellant.

Najib contended that his defence could not be put across today and that only the prosecution was able to present their arguments.

He expressed hope that the court would take into account the seriousness of the matter and make remedial measures at some point in time.