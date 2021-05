PETALING JAYA: For all the hullabaloo over the vaccination process, it turned out to be rather smooth-sailing for those who have received their jabs.

Despite earlier reports of overcrowding at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and haphazardness at Stadium Titiwangsa, both of which are serving as vaccination centres, those who turned up for their first dose have expressed satisfaction with the experience.

At WTCKL, recipients were given the AstraZeneca vaccine while those who went to Stadium Titiwangsa received the Pfizer vaccine.

Wesports Malaysia head of human resource Ravindran Gunasekaran, 50, who received the first dose at WTCKL on Tuesday, said the staff were very helpful in guiding him through the entire process.

“I was shown where to queue up, which lane to take from one station to another,” he told theSun.

Another recipient of the vaccine Mohd Noor Ludin, 68, also expressed satisfaction with the process.

“The staff noticed that I was a senior citizen so they gave me priority. I must say it was all very well coordinated,” he said. “The entire process took only about two hours.”

Former Bernama editor S. N. Rajan applauded the team at Stadium Titiwangsa. “It turned out to be a pleasant journey for me.”

Rajan said he was initially worried after reading reports of overcrowding on the first day of the vaccination drive.

“But it went very well for me. The arrangement and service were superb and well coordinated, and the exercise was over within an hour,” he said.

Nonetheless, there were a few minor kinks. Recipients of the vaccine are required to fill out a form before they get their first jab, but at WTCKL, there were not enough pens to go around.

Mohd Noor said he had to wait for 10 to 15 minutes before he could get a pen.

He was also taken aback when he told one of the staff that he has had a heart bypass and the staff asked him what a bypass was.

Alif Haziq Mohd Noor, 23, said many of those waiting in line outside WTCKL could not understand the instructions given by the police officers who were in charge of crowd control.

“I saw some people asking the same questions but not listening to the policemen. It was frustrating to watch,” he told theSun.

A doctor who was on duty at the observation area was heard informing the crowd that they could end up waiting longer than expected and that they should refrain from shouting at the frontliners given that the frontliners were already doing their best.

The doctor said it was advisable to take a day’s leave from work even if the appointment is scheduled for 9am. “It can be 10am or noon before you get the jab,” she said. “Some people blame us because they end up being late for work, not knowing that the vaccination process can take up to two hours.”

Given that some companies do not give staff a day off to get vaccinated, the doctor suggested that they take the afternoon off so they can go home after being vaccinated.

“You may get symptoms such as headaches if you are too stressed out while waiting, but the good news is that no one has fainted,” she added.

Upon arrival at the vaccination centre, the recipient is required to register his attendance through the MySejahtera app, then queue up for his turn with the doctor.

The doctor must be made aware of the recipient’s medical history. Once the process is completed, he may proceed to be vaccinated, which takes less than five minutes.

Once he has had the jab, the recipient must go to the observation area where he must remain for at least 15 minutes where he will be monitored for immediate side effects.

He may also opt to be briefed by the doctor on duty to better know and understand the possible short-term side effects that he may experience later.