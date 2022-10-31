Itaewon tragedy: Singapore expresses deepest condolences to South Korea

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims of the stampede in Itaewon, Seoul.

“Our thoughts are with the people of South Korea during this difficult time, and I wish all the injured a swift recovery,” said Lee in a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The text of the letter is appended to the media.

In the letter, Lee wrote that he was deeply saddened to hear about the stampede that took place on Oct 29.

“It is especially heart-wrenching that many who died are young people,” said Lee.

It was reported that the tragedy killed 153 people, of whom 19 were identified as foreigners from Iran, Uzbekistan, China, and Norway, while another 82 were reported injured.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) said there are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured.

“Singapore’s Embassy in Seoul is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation. MFA will continue to monitor the developments closely,” it said in a statement.-Bernama