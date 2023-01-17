Italian movie star Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

ROME: Italian movie star Luigina “Gina” Lollobrigida, who was among the most sought-after and famed actresses of the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 95, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Her death, first reported by Italian media on Monday, was confirmed by Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Lollobrigida was an icon of Italian post-war cinema and was once described as “the most beautiful woman in the world”.

She is known for her roles in such movies as Beat the Devil, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Solomon and Sheba and Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell. -Bernama