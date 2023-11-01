Italian tourist dies after Dakar Rally accident

HARADH: An Italian tourist has died after being struck by a competitor’s vehicle during Tuesday’s ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh in Saudi Arabia, organisers announced.

The spectator was standing “behind a sand dune” on the rally track when the accident occurred, and died on the transfer by helicopter to hospital, Amaury Sport Organisation (AMO) said in a statement.

Investigations are under way to determine the circumstances of the tragedy, AMO added.

The Dakar Rally started on December 31 on the shores of the Red Sea for more than 8,000 km of racing which ends on January 15 in the eastern city of Dammam.

Based in Saudi Arabia for the fourth edition in a row, the rally is raced mostly in desert areas but nevertheless attracts spectators even if in much smaller proportions than when the race was held in Latin America and Africa.-AFP