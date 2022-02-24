Italy condemns Russia's attack as 'unjustified'

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi(pix) on Thursday slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unjustified and unjustifiable,“ saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.

“The Italian government condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment,“ Draghi said in a statement.

“We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination,“ he said.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the “clear and distinct violation of international law”.

Draghi called a meeting of the government's security committee over the offensive, which was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Thursday, after a surprise televised address.-AFP