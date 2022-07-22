Italy’s president dissolves Parliament, elections set for Sept 25

ROME: Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella(pix) on Thursday dissolved Parliament and called early elections for Sept 25, marking the end of the government led by Premier Mario Draghi, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Draghi submitted his resignation on Thursday morning, following the collapse of his broad coalition after three key parties boycotted a crucial confidence vote on his leadership.

Draghi’s turbulent exit plunged Italy into a new phase of political uncertainty, raising worries among European partners and international investors.

In a short speech after meeting the speakers of the lower house and Senate, Mattarella said dissolving Parliament was a choice of “last resort,” but became “inevitable” in light of the fractious political situation.

The president has asked Draghi to remain in office until a new government is formed, to allow Parliament to meet important deadlines.

Mattarella stressed that Italy is facing a series of tough choices and urgent commitments that require Parliament’s swift action.

The president reminded political forces about the challenges Italian families and businesses are facing, particularly high inflation, spiking energy and food prices, and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He emphasised the need to implement measures required for support from the European recovery fund.

Although Draghi won a confidence vote on Wednesday, it was without the backing of key parties in his broad coalition.

During a heated debate in the Senate, it became clear that the right-wing League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia were not keen to remain in government with the 5-Star Movement that triggered the crisis.

All three parties refused to take part in the vote, sealing the fate of the ruling coalition.-Bernama