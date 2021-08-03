Italy’s Sirigu moves to Genoa in free transfer

ROME: Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (pix) has moved to Genoa on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, after returning home from his country’s triumph at Euro 2020.

Sirigu was in the Azzurri squad for this summer’s European Championship but barely featured as Gianluigi Donnarumma dominated between the sticks for Roberto Mancini’s side, who won the tournament in impressive style.

Genoa did not specify the details of the contract agreed with the 34-year-old, who was released by Torino last month after over 150 appearances in four seasons.

However Italian media report that he has signed a one-year deal with an option for another season.

Sirigu’s major club successes all came during his five years at Donnarumma’s new team Paris Saint-Germain.

He won four league titles between 2013 and 2016 at the French club, three as PSG's starting goalkeeper, and also picked up two French Cups. – AFP