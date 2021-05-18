ITF to improve facilities after congestion at Stadium Titiwangsa PPV

KUALA LUMPUR: The COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will be improving facilities at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Stadium Titiwangsa following traffic congestion at the location yesterday.

CITF said to address the issue, the task force would be adding another four waiting tents as well as 500 more chairs as soon as possible.

“The situation became chaotic as there was a narrow entrance for cars apart from the crowded scene at the waiting area for those came to obtain immunisation,” it said in a statement yesterday.

It said the capacity of the PPV was 1,600 per day and coupled with accompanying children and relatives at the location, the turnout doubled.

Apart from that, the situation was worsened when rain caused vehicles sending vaccine recipients to stop and crowd at the entrance of the centre.

“CITF apologises to all for the congestion at the PPV in Stadium Titiwangsa and we will improve our service from time to time,” it said.-BERNAMA