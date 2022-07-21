Ivana Trump, first wife of ex-President, laid to rest in New York City

WASHINGTON: Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, is being laid to rest Wednesday in New York City.

Mass is being held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan’s upscale Upper East Side neighbourhood, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The former president, as well as the three children he shared with Ivana -- Donald Trump, Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump -- were in attendance, according to multiple reports.

The children and fashion designer Dennis Basso were to eulogise the former socialite, according to CNN.

The service is closed to the public.

Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment last week. Authorities have ruled her death accidental and said she died of “blunt force injuries” to her torso. Multiple reports have said she died after falling down the stairs in her apartment.

Ivana and the former president were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

The Czech-American businesswoman played a critical role in building Trump’s real-estate empire while the couple was married, according to the New York Times.

She held several high-profile positions in Trump’s businesses and wrote several books including “Raising Trump,“ a memoir of her marriage with Trump that was released in 2017.-Bernama