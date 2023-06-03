Ivory Coast footballer dies after illness mid-match: Club

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast footballer Moustapha Sylla (pix) died on Sunday after falling ill while playing in a first division match, his club Racing d’Abidjan announced.

The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to hospital.

“Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening following an illness on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match,“ said a club statement.

“During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha died. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21,“ club president Logossina Cisse confirmed to AFP.

Racing d’Abidjan were national champions in 2020 and are currently seventh in the championship. -AFP