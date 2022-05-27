Izzaddin to step down as Axiata Group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Bhd today announced Datuk Izzaddin Idris(pix) will step down as president and group chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 31 based on a mutual cessation of his service contract between him and the telecommunications group.

Axiata chairman Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the board has appointed Axiata’s chief executive officer for its telecommunications business and group executive vice president Dr Hans Wijayasuria and group chief financial officer Vivek Sood as interim joint acting group CEOs effective June 1, 2022.

“They will retain their current positions and portfolios. The board does not expect to make additional structural or senior leadership changes in the near term.

“(With) the appointment of Dr Hans and Vivek as joint group CEOs, we have two industry stalwarts who are very familiar with Axiata’s businesses and they are both strongly grounded in our culture and deeply committed to the success of our ventures,” he said in a statement today.

Shahril also thanked Izzaddin for his wisdom, leadership and contributions in steering the group over the past two years.

Izzaddin took the helm on Jan 1, 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, after serving as deputy group CEO since January 2020.

According to Shahril, Izzaddin has been instrumental in shaping the group’s strategic response to secure stability and business continuity in the face of daunting and unprecedented challenges across many aspects of the group’s operations.

“Having served as a member of the Axiata board since November 2016, he was steadfast in translating the Axiata 5.0 Vision into execution.

“He rallied the team, building on Axiata’s modern, agile and digital culture to deliver several significant milestones that have placed the group on solid trajectory to capture new growth areas for a sustainable future,” Shahril added.-Bernama