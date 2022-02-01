Jackie Wong determined to reclaim SEA Games crown

KUALA LUMPUR: National hammer thrower Jackie Wong Siew Cheer admits that he is still disappointed with his failure to defend the gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Philippines.

Although more than two years have passed, Jackie is determined to redeem himself at the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam scheduled from May 12 to 23.

“Of course I am disappointed but I hope I will be able to reclaim the gold medal

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has somehow affected by peformance, I will do my best in Hanoi,” he told Bernama recently.

Jackie, 29, the gold medalist at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur had to content with only a silver medal in the Philippines after losing to Kittipong Boonmawan of Thailand.

The Sarawak-born athlete who hammered a national record of 67.01m throw at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Qatar also hoped to be able to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sept 10 to 25.

Jackie made his Asian Games debut at the 2018 Indonesia edition which saw him finish seventh overall.-Bernama