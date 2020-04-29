‘Jailing MCO flouters may promote spread of virus’

PETALING JAYA: The decision to imprison those who violate the movement control order (MCO) is baffling, considering that it will place detainees at greater risk of Covid-19, say human rights groups.

Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham) secretary-general Ivy Josiah said the move is particularly questionable since inmates are subjected to strict safety procedures, even pre-MCO.

“We cannot punish MCO violators by exposing them to the virus. At any rate, any detainee, even in ordinary times, must be kept safe.

“As such, during this pandemic period, we cannot risk infections in crowded holding rooms or prison cells,” she told theSun yesterday.

“Also, in managing Covid-19, the most important criterion is to minimise the risk of infection, so of course it makes sense not to overcrowd prisons or any other detention centres,” she added.

This is not the first time authorities have been urged to stop arresting MCO flouters and overcrowding prisons, with multiple calls already made by various quarters previously.

On April 26, Human Rights Watch said authorities should stop jailing violators and instead use the temporary facilities created for this purpose, to help reduce overcrowding.

It also urged the government to reduce detainee numbers by releasing those with low-level and non-violent offences in a bid to pre-empt the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

To date, a total of 21,106 individuals have been arrested for breaching the MCO, with some let off with a fine while others were sent to jail.

Josiah said allowing violators to stay in crowded facilities would only endanger the larger community when they are finally released.

She said they should also not be treated as criminals but merely defaulters, and that authorities should stick to issuing fines or subject them to community service, and only summon them to court once the MCO is over should they fail to pay the fine.

Meanwhile, on concerns those jailed for violating the order having a criminal record, National Human Rights Society of Malaysia secretary-general Lim Wei Jiet said this was not the case.

Based on his understanding, conviction for the violation under the various Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases regulations would not result in such records.

“As far as I’m aware, it is not listed in the schedule of offences under the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969,” he said when contacted.

Similarly for minors, Lim said imprisonment should not be ordered by a judge if the child can be dealt with through other means such as probation, or being sent to a reform school.

