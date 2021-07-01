JAIM allows 250 congregants for Friday prayers

MELAKA: The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) allows the maximum attendance of 250 congregants for Friday prayers at seven government mosques, namely, mosques under its administration, effective tomorrow.

Its director, Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat said 100 worshippers were allowed at parish mosques and institutional mosques (mosques built in institutions such as educational institutions) while only 50 were allowed at surau.

“The maximum number in a congregation for the five-time obligatory prayers and prayers for the deceased is still maintained at 12,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Che Sukri said the maximum number set did not include observers from the enforcement agencies and JAIM.

“The mosque and surau committee members who are allowed to be present are reminded to always comply with the standard operating procedure set in the circular, JAIM Bil. 11/2021,” he added. — Bernama