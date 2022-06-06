Jakarta expands odd-even policy to reduce traffic congestion

JAKARTA: The provincial government of Jakarta, Indonesia, has expanded the odd-even zones to 25 from the previous 16, effective today to reduce traffic congestion.

The policy is a regulation that restricts access to certain areas to private vehicles with the last digits on the number plate corresponding to the date of the current day.

A survey by Bernama at Jalan Pramuka, East Jakarta at 5 pm, heavy traffic was observed but a large number of private vehicles had even number plates.

Odd-even operating hours are from 6 to 10 am Western Indonesia time (WIB) and 4 to 8 am WIB, every Monday to Friday except weekends and public holidays.

Residents of Southeast Asia’s largest city are grappling with high traffic congestion as Covid restrictions are eased, forcing people to opt for motorcycle taxis to beat notorious traffic jams.

Enforcement officers reported that there were still too many who were not taking the measures seriously, but were given warnings.

Violators of the policy could face a penalty up to 500,000 rupiah (RM150) fine.-Bernama