Jakim advises all to check accuracy of Hijri dates set on digital azan clocks

PUTRAJAYA: All parties including the management of mosques and surau have been advised to check that the Islamic Hijri calendar date on digital azan clocks is in line with the calendar issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) or state religious authorities and confirmed by a panel of falak experts.

In a statement issued today, Jakim said it was aware of a viral screenshot of a notice on a notice board that read that the last day of Ramadan 1444H would fall on April 20, 2023.

According to Jakim, the screenshot had raised questions among netizens about the date of Aidilfitri this year.

“Jakim would like to inform that the declaration of the first day of Syawal each year is made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, which will be announced through the media after receiving the report following the observations of the moon at 29 official locations after obtaining the mandate of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong representing the Rulers,“ he said.

The sighting of the new Syawal moon for this year will be on Thursday evening, the 29th of Ramadan 1444H or April 20, Jakim said.

Jakim also urged all to respect the decision made by the Conference of Rulers on the matter and not to make any assumptions about the date of Aidilfitri this year. -Bernama