Jakim instructed to coordinate aid for flood victims in Baling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) has been instructed to immediately coordinate with the authorities in Kedah to provide “Musa’adah” (aid) for residents affected by the floods in Baling.

Apart from JAKIM, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad(pix) said, other Islamic religious agencies should also go to the ground to assist the victims.

“Based on media reports, several areas in the Baling district, Kedah, have been hit by mud floods . From the bottom of my heart, I’m saddened by the incident and sympathise with the residents involved, “ he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

He prayed for all parties involved to be patient and persevere in facing the test.

As of 2 am today, a total of 334 flood victims from nine villages in Baling had been evacuated to several relief centres (PPS) with a total of 85 houses reported to affected by the floods which hit the district since about 4 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the Kedah Education Department and the Baling Education Office had been asked to be prepared and take appropriate action, including opening schools for use as flood relief centres.

“I will continue to follow the development of the flood situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected teachers is looked after. Let us all pray that the floods do not prolong and that efforts to help and save the people involved will be smooth,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

He said so far, about nine schools under the ministry were reported to be affected by the floods.-Bernama