Jakim optimistic Mohd Na'im can lead Islamic affairs management reform

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is optimistic that the new Minister of Religious Affairs can lead the country’s Islamic affairs agencies towards reforming the management of Islamic affairs in line with the spirit of the unity government that positions Islam in the focal point as the religion of the Federation.

Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said the former Chief Syariah Judge and Syariah Judiciary Department director-general has a strong background and extensive experience in the country’s Islamic affairs administration.

She said as the Secretariat of the National Islamic Religious Affairs Council (MKI), Jakim believed that Mohd Na’im’s (pix) appointment also supports the amendment to the MKI Regulations 2022 which was approved by the 258th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in March.

“On behalf of Jakim’s management and personnel, I wish Mohd Na'im the best of luck as the newly appointed Minister of Religious Affairs.

“May Allah always bless the minister and grant him the strength to carry out this responsibility with excellence,“ she said in a statement today.

Mohd Na'im was among the Cabinet ministers who took the oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Earlier he and three other lawmakers appointed to join the unity government’s Cabinet line-up took the oath of office as Dewan Negara senators for one term effective today.-Bernama