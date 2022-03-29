Jakim targets all states to use e-Muallaf system by year-end

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is targeting all states to use the e-Muallaf system, a database on Muslim converts, by the end of this year, said its director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff(pix).

She said, so far, 58,670 Muslim converts have registered with the database, but only Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur were currently using the system.

“We will hold discussions with the other states because it has now become a necessity for us to have a database to help Muslim converts.

“Some states may already have their own registration system or method, therefore, we need to hold further discussions,” she told the reporters after the launch of the National Symposium for Muslim-Convert Teachers 2022, here, today.

Hakimah said the e-Muallaf system was not only aimed at facilitating the change of Muslim converts’ religious status and name but also looking after their welfare.

“We often hear about fights over the remains of Muslim converts between their families and state Islamic religious departments. It happens because there is no clear record and the registration of matters related to their conversion is not done through a proper legal process.

“InsyaAllah, this system will help prevent such issues from occurring. (We) are worried that if it continues, it will disrupt the racial harmony in the country” she said. -Bernama