JAKIM to investigate alleged breaches of halal slaughtering protocols in Australia

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff says it is investigating alleged violations of slaughtering procedure by a company in Australia which has been certified halal by Malaysia.

In a statement today, Hakimah said the investigation was being carried out by the Jakim Halal attaché officer in Australia and also the country's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE).

She said discussions between Jakim and the Counsellor (Agriculture) of the Australian Embassy in Malaysia were also held on April 28 to ensure that the findings of the investigation can be submitted to the Malaysian government as soon as possible.

“I would like to stress that Jakim will not compromise with any party if there are any errors and non-compliance involving the halal certification and accreditation process,“ she said.

She also said Jakim was prepared to fully cooperate with the authorities to investigate allegations of misconduct in the matter, including those involving Jakim officers if any, as well as to meet with any party with strong evidence on the issue for the sake of all.

Recently, the Malaysia Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) together with Pertubuhan Kemasyarakatan Rakyat (Pekemas) and Sahabat 99 alleged that a company in Australia which is approved by Jakim has breached the halal slaughtering protocols.

Pekemas president Faizan Mohd Nor said the disclosure of halal slaughter standard operating procedure violations in Australia was based on video and photo evidence as well as witnesses' accounts.

He added that he was convinced that there were clear elements of violations of the halal slaughtering protocols.-Bernama