Jakim tracking down ‘The Hood Man’ over slaughtering issue: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has stepped up efforts to track down the man known as ‘The Hood Man’ to assist in the investigation into allegations that Thomas Foods International (TFI) Lobethal slaughterhouse in Australia did not comply with Malaysian halal standards and procedures.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said until now, the department had not been able to contact the man.

“We are trying to talk to the man who exposed the case and we want him to give good cooperation.

“Based on the information, our officer managed to contact him and he said that he would call us back, but we have not heard from him,” he told reporters after officiating at the national congress ‘Islam, the Malaysian Family and Harmony: Building an Agenda Resistant to Future Challenges’ at the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) here today.

Prior to this, the media reported on alleged violations of slaughtering procedures by a company in Australia that has been certified halal by Malaysia, based on video and photo evidence as well as witnesses’ accounts.

Elaborating, Idris said the department would not compromise on the issue as it involved halal (permissible) and haram (forbidden) matters.

In a related development, he said Jakim had suspended the operation of about 16 slaughterhouses under TFI with immediate effect until the results of a thorough investigation were obtained.

He said four days ago, the department had also conducted a meeting with Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff and officers over the matter.-Bernama