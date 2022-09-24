Jakim urged to introduce SKM in Islamic education for PwD: Idris

KENINGAU: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), through its Higher Education Providers, is urged to introduce the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) in Islamic education for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said this was in line with Jakim’s effort to launch the Islamic Glossary Application (I-Sign) for hearing-impaired individuals.

“This success should be followed by providing skilled teaching staff to meet the needs of Islamic education for the PWD community. This is our responsibility in fulfilling ‘fardu kifayah’ (communal obligation),” he said in his speech when officiating at the Sabah Institute of Islamic Studies and Dakwah (IPDAS) 16th convocation ceremony here today.

Also present were Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff and Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul.

In this regard, Idris suggested that IPDAS collaborate with the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque as an industry partner to implement the programme since the mosque has proven its success in handling Islamic education for disabled children since 2015.

Idris also hopes that IPDAS is not only focused on education in the lecture rooms but on expanding lifelong learning activities and programmes in line with the wishes of stakeholders to serve various levels of society.

Elaborating, he said online distance learning facilities and Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency should be utilised to provide opportunities for as many adult students as possible to pursue high-level Islamic studies.

“Additionally, the Sabah government has introduced the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) Halal Hub, so there is a significant need for IPDAS to play a role in producing a skilled workforce in the halal field to complete the ecosystem,” he said.

A total of 244 graduates received their scrolls at the convocation ceremony, and IPDAS has produced 15,526 graduates since 1979.-Bernama