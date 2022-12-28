Jakoa to build alternative road for landslide-hit Pos Balar community

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will build an alternative route for the more than 1,000 villagers of the Pos Balar Orang Asli settlement whose road link to town has been cut off by a landslide.

Jakoa deputy director-general (Planning and Management) Saiful Zahlan Muhamad Azmi said this would be a short-term measure to overcome the communication problem created by the landslide and damaged road.

He said the South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) as the implementing agency would be involved in planning for the alternative route project.

“Jakoa is in discussions with the Public Works Department (JKR) and KESEDAR to repair the road but it depends on the weather conditions.

“Apart from this, we will also discuss with the local authorities to work out quicker alternatives to rehabilitate the landslide area,” he told reporters during an operation to send food supplies to the Orang Asli community in Pos Balar here today.

Saiful Zahlan said when the school session resumes in early January, Jakoa would ask the Fire and Rescue Department’s air unit to conduct mercy flights for students affected by the landslide.

“A total of 90 students from Pos Gob will resume their school session next year.

“Of this number, 12 students are from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tohoi, 33 from SK Kuala Betis and 45 from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Panggung Jaya,“ he added.-Bernama