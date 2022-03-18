Jalan Ampang- Jelapang repair work to be completed tomorrow: Exco

IPOH: Good news for users of Federal Route FT 239 Jalan Ampang-Jelapang, here, as repair work along the stretch which forced the left lane of the road to be closed to traffic, is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said road users will be able to use both lanes, right after the Jalan Kuala Kangsar to Meru exit beginning Sunday.

“Alhamdulillah, the repair work has been completed earlier than expected. I humbly apologise for the inconvenience caused. The road is under the federal government’s jurisdiction but as a state exco, I understand that the people demand an immediate solution to the problem.

“The Perak Public Works Department (PWD) and I managed to get budget approval to carry out the repair work. If it is not repaired, the whole road system in the city would be affected,” he said in a statement here today.

It was previously reported that the state PWD had obtained an emergency fund of RM624,000 from the Public Works Ministry to carry out repair work along the affected stretch.

On Dec 14 last year, Mohd Zolkafly was reported to have said that the road surface repair work along the stretch had to be postponed following the discovery of a massive sinkhole on a road shoulder at Section 4.73 which forced the left lane to be closed to prevent accidents.

The incident was believed to have been caused by soil erosion due to water seepage along broken roadside drains.

The delay in the repair work has caused dissatisfaction among road users as they have had to endure daily traffic congestion.-Bernama