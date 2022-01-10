Jalan Bentong-Gua Musang to reopen this Wednesday

KUANTAN: The road stretch between Bentong and Gua Musang R, which was closed last year due to a road collapse near the Lee Rubber Factory in Bentong, will be reopened this Wednesday (Oct 5) with the completion of the repair work.

Senior Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix), in a statement here today, said work, involving making road lines and cleaning the site, was still in progress and would be completed by then.

“The slope and road repair work started last Jan 20 following a landslide in November 2021. There was a slight delay in the repair work when another landslide occurred while repair work was in progress last March 18,” he said.

He thanked the Pahang government for its solid support in ensuring the smooth repair work of the road, as well as the state and district Public Works Department (JKR) for their commitment in completing the work for the well-being of the people.-Bernama