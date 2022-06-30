Jalan Kuantan-Segamat crash: Five family members burried in common grave

PADANG RENGAS: The remains of five members of a family who died in a crash in Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Pahang yesterday, were burried in a common grave at the Kampung Labu Kubong Muslim Cemetery at about 10 pm today.

Earlier, the remains were taken to the family home in Kampung Labu Kubong near Lubuk Merbau here for funeral prayers.

In the 3 pm incident yesterday, Muhammad Rosli Ibrahim 33, along with his wife Nor Afiqah Abdullah Sani, 35, and their children Nur Safwa Irdina, 7, Nur Sofea Raida, 6, and one-month-old baby boy Rizqy Ramadhan were killed in a crash with a trailer on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat.

The tragic incident was believed to have occurred when Muhammad Rosli, who was driving a Toyota Corolla car from Muadzam Shah towards Kuantan, entered the lane used by the trailer.-Bernama