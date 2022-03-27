Jalan Pengalat Tenom closed after bridge collapse: Sabah PWD

KOTA KINABALU: Jalan Pengalat Tenom at KM0.264 has been temporarily closed to all vehicles following the collapse of a bridge this morning.

The Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) said that the bridge collapsed due to soil erosion in the area. The installation of a traffic management plan has been completed.

“The status of the road will be updated from time to time,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the state Fire and Rescue Department said there was a landslide incident at Jalan Keningau-Kimanis Banjaran Crocker that resulted in soil movement bringing debris onto the road.

Firemen from the Keningau fire station helped clean the affected areas using various methods to remove soil and rock debris.

“This was to ensure that the road is not slippery and safe for motorists. No casualties were reported. The cleaning operation ended at 10.25 last night,” read the statement.-Bernama