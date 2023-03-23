Jana Wibawa: All charges against Adam Radlan to be tried together in KL Sessions Court

KUALA LUMPUR: All five graft charges involving the Jana Wibawa project made against businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad will be tried together in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaidi informed Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi that the prosecution will be applying to transfer the two charges facing the businessman in the Shah Alam Sessions Court to be tried together with the three charges in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

She also told the judge that the case involving Adam Radlan at the Shah Alam Court had been set for mention on April 14.

Adam Radlan, 42, who is Segambut Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief, is facing five charges, three in Kuala Lumpur and two in Shah Alam.

In Kuala Lumpur, Adam Radlan was charged in two Sessions Courts on Feb 21 and 28 involving two charges of bribery and one charge of asking for a bribe amounting to RM2 million.

Meanwhile, in Shah Alam, he was charged on Feb 22 with two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM4.1 million related to the Jana Wibawa project.

Lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, representing Adam Radlan, did not object to it.

During the proceeding today, Maziah also informed the court that the prosecution had handed over some documents related to the trial to the defense as required under Section 51(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Azura then set May 29 for mention for submission of other documents. -Bernama