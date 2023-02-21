Jana Wibawa project: Wan Saiful charged with receiving RM6.9m bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes of RM6.9 million in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

The charges against Wan Saiful, 48, who is Tasek Gelugor member of Parliament, were read out before Justice Azura Alwi.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have solicited the bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement for him to help a company, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, secure the “Central Spine Road: Sertik To East Coast Expressway Interchange” project, worth RM232 million from the Malaysian government.

He was also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54, which was transferred from a Maybank Islamic Bhd account owned by Nepturis Sdn Bhd into a CIMB Bank Bhd account owned by his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, as a reward for helping the company obtained a letter of acceptance for the project.

The former chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corp (PTPTN) was charged with committing both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here, in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Bhd Bukit Tunku branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here between July 8, 2022, and Sept 30, 2022.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, while Wan Saiful was represented by lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Justice Azura allowed Wan Saiful bail of RM400,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court as well as report himself at the Putrajaya MACC office every two months pending disposal of the case.

In the case of Adam Radlan, who is also Segambut Bersatu deputy leader, he was allowed him bail of RM120,000 with two sureties and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, as well as to report himself at a nearby MACC office once a month.

The court set March 22 for mention of Wan Saiful’s case and March 23 for mention of Adam Radlan’s case.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin applied for bail of between RM500,000 and RM1 million against Wan Saiful because it involved a serious offence.

Lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh, representing Wan Saiful, requested a lower bail amount of between RM200,000 and RM300,000.

Hisyam said the purpose of bail was to ensure the accused’s attendance in court and that the prosecution had considered the accused to be a non-flight risk.

“His (Wan Saiful) bank accounts have been frozen by the MACC. His wife is unwell and undergoing chemotherapy and money is required for this purpose,“ Hisyam said.

In the case of Adam Radlan, deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh offered bail of RM300,000 with two sureties for both charges, as well as the condition for him to report to the MACC office once a month and to surrender his passport to the court.

Lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, representing Adam Radlan, requested bail at RM100,000 for both charges on the grounds that his client had extended his cooperation to MACC during the investigation and was never charged in court before.

Also seen in court yesterday were former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Prior to this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that the implementation of the Jana Wibawa project was postponed for a review of whether its procurement procedure was made in compliance with the rules set by the Treasury.

According to Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also minister of rural and regional development, the project, valued at RM5.7 billion, was postponed as there were elements of selective tender or direct negotiation in the procurement process. - Bernama