JannaFarm targets RM10m annual revenue from black ginger

PETALING JAYA: Local black ginger producer JannaFarm Sdn Bhd (JF) is targeting RM10 million in annual revenue through selling and exporting black ginger in the local and international markets, said JF chairman Datuk Dr Othman Omar.

JF is a social agri-enterprise that aims to uplift local communities, including the bottom 40% income (B40) group, through various programmes. It generates revenue via its community projects through cultivation of high-yield, short-cycle, premium value crops, leveraging on high-technology smart farming.

Othman, who is the former Felda director-general, said hundreds of millions of ringgit was spent to import raw ginger, black ginger and similar herbs and spices for cooking, cosmetics, wellness and medicinal purposes.

“What I learnt from Felda is that if you want to make Malaysia more sustainable in food security, this is something we need to start. Otherwise, we will always buy from other countries. We have the best soil conditions, weather, expertise, and capital for agricultural activities.

“The main issue (of black ginger farming) is lack of coordination, and we need to have a critical mass to make this industry viable, and this is the reason Jannafarm was formed,“ he told SunBiz.

JF operates black ginger farms in Malaysia based on contract farming and crowd-farming. It encompasses upstream, midstream, and downstream processes of black ginger production.

Othman said black ginger is known scientifically as the rhizome of Kaempferia parviflora and has been used as for traditional treatment for more than 1,000 years.

“In Thailand, it is called Thai ginseng or Thai Viagra as it has an effect on libido. Most of the raw black ginger local producers use is imported from Thailand, which is more expensive and of lower quality. Moreover, the supply of black ginger from Thailand is not consistent,“ he said.

He added that one of the company’s goals is to turn Langkawi into an international black ginger hub.

Langkawi black ginger is grown from selected best seedlings using organic farming methods with zero pesticides, natural pest control, organic fertiliser, effective microbes, enzyme boosters, composting and other environmentally-friendly ways to deliver high-quality rhizomes safe for food and medicinal products.

“This project will also help to create jobs, support the local farmers and provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and businesses.

“The black ginger market is not mature as prices vary considerably. For example, prices can go between RM150 and RM300 per kg depending on the quantity I buy and how desperate the farmer is willing to sell,“ Othman said.