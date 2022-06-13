Janusha proves Malaysian can become great in global arena: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) senior cadet officer B. Janusha in being Malaysia’s first female officer to graduate from the United States Naval Academy (USNA) proves that Malaysians can become great and excel in their careers in the global arena.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it also showcased the credibility of young Malaysian women to compete in the military field.

“May her success be a morale booster for all RMN personnel to strive for success in the future.

“Congratulations and well done, senior cadet officer Janusha!” he posted on Facebook today.

Janusha, 23, a native of Kuala Lipis, Pahang, made history when she became the first Malaysian woman to be admitted to the prestigious US military academy.

She began her four-year stint at USNA in 2018 along with 1,085 trainees from the US and 14 from overseas.

The passing out parade was graced by US President Joe Biden.-Bernama