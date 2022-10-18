Japan freezing assets of five N. Korean organisations linked to missile programme

TOKYO: Japan is imposing new sanctions against North Korea over continuing missile tests, in particular, is freezing the assets of five North Korean organisations, Sputnik quoted Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as telling reporters.

“North Korea conducts missile tests extremely often, which is a clear violation of provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to the security of not only our country, but also the region. We strongly condemn these actions,“ Matsuno said.

In particular, sanctions are being imposed against five North Korean organisations associated with nuclear and missile developments. The date when sanctions will take effect has not been specified.

Pyongyang has conducted eight missile tests since Sept 25, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which flew over Japan, covering 4,500 kilometres at an altitude of 1,000 kilometres. This is a record distance for North Korean missiles. Since the year start, North Korea has conducted 27 missile launches.-Bernama