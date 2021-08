MOSCOW: Foreign materials have been discovered in some portions of Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses triggering contamination fears and the use of some 1.63 million doses made in the same production line has been halted as a precaution measure, Japan’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, in charge of the vaccine’s sales and distribution in the country, said it has yet to see any safety concern reports, Sputnik reported, quoting Kyodo News Agency.

The ministry and Takeda said Moderna was conducting a probe into the materials.

Foreign substances have been confirmed since Aug 16 at eight vaccination sites, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said.-Bernama